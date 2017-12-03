Purchase Tickets













Come join us for the 5th annual “Give A Kid A Coat” drive on Sunday December 3rd, 2017 for “A Day of Giving & A Night of Celebration”

Sunday, December 3rd at 3pm come out to see Walton Stout Band, Sir Earl Toon of Kool & the Gang and Vanilla Ice in support of Give A Kid A Coat! Proceeds of EVERY TICKET will go towards the purchase of a brand new coat for a kid in need. And when you bring a coat the night of the show, you get a $20 GIFT CARD from Lava Cantina The Colony. to use THAT NIGHT! Tickets ON SALE!

To Purchase Tickets CLICK on the LINK Below:

https://www.ticketfly.com/ purchase/event/1592037

Give A Kid A Coat was established in 2012 in Dallas, TX. They have made it their mission to provide new winter coats to kids in need. The discussed vision of ensuring every kid putting on a brand-new winter season coat is healthy and balanced, able to attend school routinely and has a strong self-esteem is why Give A Kid A Coat Foundation has a goal of serving at-risk children throughout the USA. Give a Kid a Coat has dispersed more than 5,000 new winter coats from 2012 to 2015. Come one come all to GIVE A KID A COAT!

Sir Earl Toon Video Introduction